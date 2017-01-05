autoevolution

Motorcycle With Stone Bodywork, Anyone?

 
5 Jan 2017, 15:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
We’ve seen bikes made out of wood, we’ve seen another one made using 3D printing technology, but who would have imagined someone would make one out of rock? You read that right; this Honda appears to be coming straight from The Flintstones.
What you see here is a former 1982 Honda CX500 with all its bodywork now being made of carefully carved stone. Its story starts when German magazine Custombike invited readers to build the baddest motorcycle in a competition that says it all - “Build da Fukker”.

The contest had only two rules - one, the budget cannot exceed €5,000, and, second, the final machine has to be functional. And for custom motorcycle builder Chris Zernia, the basalt is both cheap and crazy-cool looking, so he decided to use it in its creation.

“Basalt is my favorite stone, I love it,” said Zernia. “The problem was the weight in respect to the capability of the bike's frame. Due to the stone it had to carry an extra weight of about 130 kg.”

It might not look that heavy, but the basalt is a very dense volcanic stone and the headlight cover, gas tank, seat, number plate and foot rests are enough to make the whole bike tip the scales at around 350 kilograms or 55.1 stones (pun intended).

The additional weight forced Zernia to reinforce the chassis with additional steel tubing as well as replace the suspension. The forks are borrowed from a Honda VT600 Shadow while the rear shocks come from a Harley-Davidson Dyna.

Chris said that despite the added weight, which kinda makes it top heavy, the bike rides pretty normal. The problem is, it doesn’t have a front brake, which means that you have to be quite brave to ride this. For you, the custom bike builder has also carved an open-face basalt helmet to match the bike.

Zernia said he isn’t done with building stone bikes. His next project is an old Harley-Davidson 1100 Sportster, which will be named the Rolling Stone.
custom motorcycle win bike industry EPIC
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78