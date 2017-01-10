Monster Energy Kawasaki Scoring High At Supercross Season Opener

At the gate drop of the Main Event, the hard charging Kawasaki rider found himself third coming out of Turn 1. Tomac would race in the lead pack throughout the 20 minute, plus one lap Main Event, taking fifth at the checkers.“The day started off great,” said Tomac. “Qualifying second calmed my nerves and allowed me to enter the night show with a level head. The main started off well but around the halfway point my arms tightened up and I began slipping back a bit. We’ll come back swinging at Round 2.”Teammate Josh Grant took the long way to the Main Event, with a win in the Last Chance Qualifier. A poor gate selection in the Main Event saw Grant start eleventh place and quickly put his KX450F inside the top-10. Grant rode consistently strong laps to finish ninth.“My day didn’t quite go as planned after having to qualify out of the Last Chance Qualifier,” said Grant. “It is always so hard to concentrate at A1 because I’ve got the added pressure of all my family and friends here watching. I’m looking forward to moving on to next week and having everything settle down a bit.”Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki arrived at Angel Stadium for The start of the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX Western Region season with Justin Hill retuning to the team and Austin Forkner making his supercross debut. Forkner and Hill transferred to the Main Event through 250 Heat 1 with a second and third respectively.After a hard race, filled with ups and downs, Hill managed to score a fifth place, while Forkner took a fall and had to catch up a lot. With 10 minutes remaining, he succeeded in achieving the 8th place at the finish.