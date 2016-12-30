Model X Is Dragging Tesla Down in Consumer Reports' Owner Satisfaction Survey

Just last week, Consumer Reports released its owner satisfaction survey results
for 2016 and, unsurprisingly, Tesla has topped the charts once more. In fact, the gap between the second place was so great, it was almost embarrassing.
However, a closer look at the results split on different models shows that the Palo Alto company could have been doing even better if it weren't for the Model X electric SUV
. The falcon-doored family car has been a source of headaches for Tesla
from the beginning, and it seems like the owners aren't entirely happy with the car either.
The Model S
sits proudly in first place with 94 percent of owners saying they would buy it again, but the distance to the second place (where you'll find the Chevrolet
Corvette) is of just three percent this time.
In order to find the Model X, you're going to have to scroll down all the way to eight place. A score of 88 percent managed to obtain a tie for the SUV with the Porsche
911 sports car, but its trailing models such as the Toyota Prius, Audi Q7, Mazda MX-5 Miata or Chevrolet Volt.
The reliability problems of the Model X are well documented, and it's fair to say that had the car not been so innovative technologically, its score would have been even lower. This way, the owners' aggravation over the multiple issues must have been offset by all the unique features, starting with the falcon doors and ending with the seat layout, the storage options or the tall windshield.
Throughout this first year of having the Model X
on sale, Tesla has been constantly working to address the various problems, and even though it says it has sorted out most of them, spending a lot of time in the shops with a new car couldn't have gone well with its customers. Especially since the Model X is a lot of things, but it definitely isn't cheap.
Another aspect to consider is that most Model X owners also have (or used to have) a Model S, so comparing the two was inevitable. They probably expected the quality of Tesla's vehicles to go up, so the SUV must have come as a bit of disappointment to them.
But at the end of the day, 88 percent is an excellent score. The only reason we're referring to it as a minor failure is that you have to compare it to Model S' remarkable result. And, anyway, given the work put in by the company, we expect next year's figures to move the Model X a few positions higher, if not even in second place.