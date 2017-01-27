autoevolution

Mixed Race Porsche 911 GT3 RS Proudly Displays Its 911 R Stripes

 
27 Jan 2017, 17:49 UTC
by
Ever since Zuffenhausen dropped the 911 R at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the stripes adorning the top of the clutch special have been a forum-grade apple of discord, with a few owners out there going as far as removing the visual elements. Given this background, it could be a bit difficult to understand why the owner of the 911 GT3 RS we're here to show you decided to gift his car with such stripes.
Heck, if this 911 R would leave its wing behind, some might even mistake it for an R. However, the two are separated by more than just the super-sized aero element adorning the rear of the Rennsport Neunelfer.

While zooming in on these awesome photos of the rear-engined coupe, which come from ROW1 Photography, we noticed were hit in the face by a detail that might aim to compensate for those R-borrowed stripes mentioned in the intro.

We're referring to the huge "GT3 RS" decals found on the  sides of the track-savvy Porsche, which make sure nobody will ever mistake this 911 for one of the other twenty derivatives in the Neunelfer line-up.

The color used for the stripes and Rennsport badging is also featured on other sides of the circuit animal, such as the wheels and the side mirrors.

Stripes aside, the hue play we discussed above is enough to convince us that this GT3 RS won't suit every Zuffenhausen fan's taste. Not that a GT3 RS would ever have to tick such a box.

And while we're at it, we'll also remind you of another 911 GT3 RS we recently showed you, one that can be considered the opposite of the car we have here. That's because the said RS model was given an extremely clean look. And if you're wondering what that means, you can find out here.
