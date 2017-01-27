Mike Whiddett Gives His Madbul Mazda RX-7 Drift Offender an RX-3 Face Transplant

For quite some time now, pro drifters have been changing cars more often than strippers move on from one SO to another. However, Aussie slider Mad Mike Whiddett is quite the sultan, with his garage still housing all the Mazdas that have helped him build his current reputation. The slip angle aficionado enjoys coming up with regular updates and the most recent one is a nod to Mazda's rotary past.





We mean this in a literal way, since the sideways animal now has an RX-3 front fascia. Given some of the drifter's other surgeries, such as the one that saw his NC Miata receiving ND body panels, the move shouldn't come as a surprise.



And since the



For one thing, the body kit on the Mazda has been developed together with Japanese aftermarket developer Rocket Bunny and you can easily recognize the infamous fenders developed by the tuner.



Last time we checked, the 26B quad-rotor heart of the monster delivered north of 600 ponies and if you think that's not enough for the current Formula Drift standards, you should know Mad Mike is well prepared when it comes to this, as his



Some of you might want to know more about the... number plate on the racecar - here's the official explanation: "This is actually the original license plate that was on our HUMBUL RX7 that we won the Ebisu round of Formula Drift Championship 2016, so it’s a really cool finishing touch."



Oh, and if you're wondering why the Wankel monster might need a plate, we'll remind you the thing sometimes sets wheel on public roads, as you'll be able to notice in the second video below, which was released back in 2013.











