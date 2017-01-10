autoevolution

Mercedes-Maybach SUV Confirmed By Daimler CEO, But That's It For Now

 
Daimler has revived the Maybach brand under Mercedes' banner, and it appears that the German outfit has big plans for it.
Among these projects is an SUV that will bear the Mercedes-Maybach badge, which has long been rumored to happen. As it turns out, those rumors were true, and Mercedes-Maybach has a plan for that kind of vehicle.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, the boss of the Daimler Group, was asked by journalists present at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show whether an SUV will be sold under the Mercedes-Maybach name.

The CEO of the Daimler Group confirmed that we would have one, but stopped short of confirming a launch date and detailing the plan. In the words of Dr. Zetsche: “I’d like to say you will be seeing it, but I’ll leave it at that,Auto Express reported. Evidently, it was not news that Mercedes-Maybach will make a sport utility vehicle at a point in its history, but this marks the first time the plan was confirmed by an official of the group.

The said SUV was previously discussed by Gorden Wagener, the Chief Designer of the Daimler Group. At the time, it was not confirmed per se, but Mr. Wagener explained that Maybach would eventually have its signature models just like the AMG division. The said statement could have meant anything, but it was nuanced by Wagener to describe the possibilities at hand if they could design a sport utility vehicle from scratch.

Previously, Mercedes-Maybach’s potential SUV was believed to be based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, which is the SUV equivalent of the S-Class. The latter was the first model in the range to receive a Maybach version, so it would have been natural for the SUV to be based on the GLS.

However, the G-Class might also become a base for a car that would define “modern luxury” in the segment. Expect Mercedes-Maybach to handle a few electric models in the future, as well as hybrids.
