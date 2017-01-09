autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Will Add Three New Models To Its Compact Car Range By 2020

 
9 Jan 2017
Mercedes-Benz’s compact car lineup is stronger than ever before, and its success has led the German corporation to expand this portfolio.
Daimler’s three-pointed star has five models in the compact class line, but it will have eight by 2020. The news comes straight from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and arrived through a statement made by a Mercedes-Benz official.

The statement regarding the three additional models that will animate the Mercedes-Benz compact car line came from Britta Seeger, a Member of the Board of Daimler AG that is responsible for Sales and Marketing Mercedes-Benz’s Cars division since 1 January 2017.

Britta Seeger stated that the brand is convinced the success story of the compact-class lineup will continue so that the family will be expanded to “eight attractive members.” We have already noted that five of the mentioned eight members are already in production, and the AMG versions of those cars are not counted as separate models.

In light of this statement, we already know that Mercedes-Benz will launch an SUV named GLB in the compact class, so only two models remain unconfirmed until 2020. There are many possibilities in the segment, and one of them includes a roadster, but that was not confirmed by official sources within the German conglomerate.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche credits the success of the range to the diversity it offers, along with driving fun, innovation, and the brand’s modern design language.

Mercedes-Benz celebrates the sale of two million compact cars worldwide since 2012, which is not something to ignore. In the case of the American market, half of those that buy a compact segment car from Mercedes-Benz are new clients to the brand, which is an excellent accomplishment for the German automaker.

Back in Europe, the average age of an A-Class customer has dropped by over 13 years compared to 2011, which is also something noteworthy.
