Mercedes-Benz Starts Manufacturing 2018 E-Class Coupe, Deliveries Start In March

 
26 Jan 2017
Mercedes-Benz’s E-Class range received a new generation last year, but some of the body styles in the offer were updated ahead of others.
Just like any other automaker, Mercedes-Benz first launched the “bread and butter” of the E-Class range, in the form of sedan and wagon models, which were followed by the E-Class All Terrain.

With those variants firmly established in production, the German brand had time to implement the rest of the lineup, which is represented by different versions of the E-Class.

The entry model in the E-Class Coupe range starts at just shy of €50,000 in its home market, with VAT included. The E200 Coupe version is faster than the sedan, and it also comes with improved fuel economy. Customers can also order diesel models, and all-wheel-drive is offered for some versions. Mercedes-AMG will introduce the new E63 soon, and some other derivatives are planned.

The Daimler facility in Bremen, Germany, has started building the E-Class Coupe, which is part of the E-segment family from the three-pointed star. The all-new model comes will all of the technological advancements introduced on the sedan, including its engine range, but with a different exterior.

Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class Coupe shares its production line with ten other models from the carmaker, including the C-Class Coupe and the C-Class Cabriolet. Unlike some of its predecessors, there aren't that many mechanical links between the E-Class Coupe and its smaller brother.

On top of the models mentioned above, the same factory also builds the GLC, along with the GLC Coupe, SLC, SL, C-Class Saloon, C-Class Estate, and will also build the Cabriolet version of the E-Class.

That said, Bremen is the lead factory for the C-Class, and it was also named “Factory of the Year” in the Daimler network. The same facility is the biggest private employer in its region, which means it has a vital importance to German authorities.
