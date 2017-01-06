autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz SLA Roadster Could Finally Happen With Next-Generation A-Class

 
6 Jan 2017, 8:30 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-Benz first teased a front-wheel-drive roadster 17 years ago, and it did not become a reality.
However, when the Vision SLA Concept was first revealed, the front-wheel-drive range from Mercedes-Benz was not as popular as it is today. The automaker did not have a multi-model lineup based on a modular platform that has front-wheel-drive as standard and all-wheel-drive as an option.

Today, the MFA-based models from Mercedes-Benz have a separate factory, and they have a faithful clientele. Thanks to those attributes, which were earned over time, Mercedes-Benz might have the confidence to develop a roadster on the MFA 2 platform.

We are writing about the successor of the current platform used by the A-Class and its derivatives, which is expected to be released on the next generation of the compact hatchback.

The 2018 A-Class will get the new platform then, and so will the CLA, GLA, and their derivatives. With that in mind, Mercedes-Benz might be free to develop a roadster on the said construction, which could be economically feasible thanks to the sales figures accomplished by the MFA platform in the first place.

Secondly, in the case of the MFA 2 models, the only way is up when profit and sales are concerned, so the board of directors might find the business case to sell a premium roadster with front-wheel-drive in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

It should be cheaper to develop than the SLA would have been in 2000, and it might get the sales figures that would be required from a niche model such as a premium compact roadster.

With the introduction of the SLA, Mercedes-Benz will finally have a competitor for Audi’s successful TT line, which has had a roadster model since the first generation was launched. It is unclear whether the SLA might get a coupe derivative out of the entire deal, but Mercedes-Benz might want to go the whole nine yards on this.
