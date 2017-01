Mercedes-Benz SLA Roadster Could Finally Happen With Next-Generation A-Class

SLA

However, when the VisionConcept was first revealed, the front-wheel-drive range from Mercedes-Benz was not as popular as it is today. The automaker did not have a multi-model lineup based on a modular platform that has front-wheel-drive as standard and all-wheel-drive as an option.Today, the MFA-based models from Mercedes-Benz have a separate factory, and they have a faithful clientele. Thanks to those attributes, which were earned over time, Mercedes-Benz might have the confidence to develop a roadster on the MFA 2 platform.We are writing about the successor of the current platform used by the A-Class and its derivatives, which is expected to be released on the next generation of the compact hatchback.The 2018 A-Class will get the new platform then, and so will the CLA, GLA, and their derivatives. With that in mind, Mercedes-Benz might be free to develop a roadster on the said construction, which could be economically feasible thanks to the sales figures accomplished by the MFA platform in the first place.Secondly, in the case of the MFA 2 models, the only way is up when profit and sales are concerned, so the board of directors might find the business case to sell a premium roadster with front-wheel-drive in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.It should be cheaper to develop than the SLA would have been in 2000, and it might get the sales figures that would be required from a niche model such as a premium compact roadster.With the introduction of the SLA, Mercedes-Benz will finally have a competitor for Audi’s successful TT line , which has had a roadster model since the first generation was launched. It is unclear whether the SLA might get a coupe derivative out of the entire deal, but Mercedes-Benz might want to go the whole nine yards on this.