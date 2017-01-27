Mercedes-Benz Says Goodbye To Creases With Aesthetics A, A-Class Sedan Preview

Mercedes-Benz
has decided to make a shift in its design strategy, and it is described as an "end to creases."
The German brand says that the new design idiom is a rigorous implementation of “sensual purity,” which is the name of its previous strategy. Back in 2012, Mercedes-Benz launched the current generation of the A-Class
, which was the first application of the styling philosophy.
Company representatives explained that the idea at the time was to implement edges and creases to make indentations and recesses in an automobile’s sheet metal. The resulting shapes were precise and sensual, and were designed to arouse emotions and underline high-tech features.
Officials say that the first phase of “Sensual Purity” is complete, and the brand has become younger thanks to it, and it is time to move on. The first step in the new direction is called Aesthetics A, and it is a sculpture that will inspire a concept
vehicle. Evidently, that concept per se already exists, but Mercedes-Benz will reveal it at a later date.
Aesthetics A is a three-box body that shows the new forms that Mercedes-Benz wants to bring to the compact class. Except for Germany and the rest of Europe, classic sedans are “very much in demand” in this segment, brand officials explained, which leads us to believe the A-Class will indeed get a sedan model
in the future.
According to the automaker’s Chief Design Officer, Gorden Wagener, the next generation of compact cars from Stuttgart will have sweeping surfaces at angles to each other. These shapes will emphasize the proportions of the automobile, and the sculpture you see in the photos is the essence of a body.
The designer
s left nothing to chance, and even the assured shade of red was carefully chosen to show the new signature color for the three-pointed star. That means we will see this shade in production cars, and we cannot wait to experience it live.