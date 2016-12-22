Mercedes-Benz's CES 2017 Stand Will Feature EVs, Also a Fit&Healthy Section

The IT industry might be taking over the automotive industry, but the carmakers are retaliating by storming the CES (former Consumer Electronics Show) in growing numbers each year.





Cars and technology have always been interconnected, but never as tightly as during these past few years. The amount of computing power found in our vehicles is impressive, and the number of silicon chips inside a vehicle is only going to grow.



At this year's Paris Motor Show,



"Our notion of mobility will change more dramatically in the next five to ten years than in the preceding 50," said Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and, from January 2017, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. "Our CASE strategy will help us to shape the future of mobility. The objective is to make the car a platform for future mobility concepts and a space that offers a digital experience. The car of the future must be networked, autonomous, emissions-free and deliver the possibility of shared mobility."



Apart from two concept vehicles - the SUV and the



Mercedes-Benz promises a lot of interesting talks on hot topics such as artificial intelligence or ways of making vehicles talk to a smart home, with the discussions also transmitted live on www.facebook.com/MercedesBenz. Indeed, more and more manufacturers are showing up for the event in Las Vegas , with some even deciding to skip the North American International Auto Show altogether when faced with the choice between the two.Cars and technology have always been interconnected, but never as tightly as during these past few years. The amount of computing power found in our vehicles is impressive, and the number of silicon chips inside a vehicle is only going to grow.At this year's Paris Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz presented the world its strategy for the future. Like all things these days, it had to have a name. Daimler went for the acronym CASE, which stands for Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service, and Electric Drive. Thinking about Tesla's master plan, it seems like all companies are headed in the same direction, they just have different names for their programs."Our notion of mobility will change more dramatically in the next five to ten years than in the preceding 50," said Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and, from January 2017, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. "Our CASE strategy will help us to shape the future of mobility. The objective is to make the car a platform for future mobility concepts and a space that offers a digital experience. The car of the future must be networked, autonomous, emissions-free and deliver the possibility of shared mobility."Apart from two concept vehicles - the Generation EQ electricand the Vision Van - the Mercedes-Benz stand will also feature a mysterious section called "Fit&Healthy," which the brand says "will provide a vision of how society's growing health consciousness can be intelligently combined with future mobility." That's probably another way of saying "this is how we'll keep our customers from getting fat because they won't even have to walk to and from the car in a car park." Or something.Mercedes-Benz promises a lot of interesting talks on hot topics such as artificial intelligence or ways of making vehicles talk to a smart home, with the discussions also transmitted live on www.facebook.com/MercedesBenz.