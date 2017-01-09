autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz GLA Gets A Facelift, It Has More Gear As Standard

 
9 Jan 2017, 9:02 UTC ·
Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLA four years after it was launched. It arrived at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and it comes with more equipment as standard, on top of other goodies.
Mercedes-Benz continues to offer an off-road comfort suspension as an option for the GLA, and LED headlights are now available in the range. The GLA’s aerodynamics have been improved, and some aesthetic elements have been refined with input from wind tunnel testing, including the A-pillar step, mirror housings, rear diffuser, roof spoiler, and front/rear bumpers.

The GLA has received the company’s Active Brake Assist system as a standard feature, and it has an autonomous braking function integrated to minimize the consequences of a frontal impact if the driver does not react to the visual and audio alerts. Also standard is the Attention Assist system, which tries to prevent the driver from falling asleep at the wheel.

The interior of the GLA has received a free-standing 8-inch multimedia display as standard, and the gauge cluster now has red needles. Several ornaments have been refined, and some elements received chrome trims.

The trunk door has been improved with a hands-free access system, which is operated by moving a foot behind the trunk with the key in one’s pocket.

Mercedes-AMG has also enhanced the GLA 45, which has received improved aerodynamic features, the same technological additions of the regular model, improved cooling, standard LED headlamps, and new optional 20-inch wheels.

Furthermore, the A45 has received shorter ratios for the AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed transmission, which now has different ratios for gears three to seven, along with optimized shift times, improved response, and an improved overall behavior. The 381 HP GLA 45 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.2 seconds (4.4 seconds to 100 km/h or 62 mph).

It is important to note that Mercedes-AMG has also introduced a package for the GLA 45 and the CLA 45, which is called the AMG Performance Studio Package. It is available as an option, and brings a unique interior trim, along with many ornaments. In Europe, these models will also be offered in a special edition named Yellow Night, developed by the same division.
