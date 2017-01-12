Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Priced From EUR 28.940, GLA 45 4Matic From EUR 56,852

Introduced in 2013 and facelifted this year at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
, the mid-cycle update for the GLA-Class now has a price. In its domestic market, the luxury compact crossover starts from €28,940 (including VAT) for the GLA 180 base model.
The right-hand drive market of the United Kingdom, meanwhile, gets the refreshed GLA-Class
from the GLA 200 upward (£25,880). The most expensive member of the GLA genre on sale in the UK right now is the GLA 45 4Matic Yellow Night Edition, which kicks off from £53,135 on-the-road.
It it’s turbo diesel power you’re after, the best the facelifted GLA can do is 175 horsepower (177 PS or 130 kW) for the 220 d and 220 d 4Matic models. Fuel economy, meanwhile, is the ace up the GLA 180 d’s sleeve. Priced from €31,951, the least exciting member of the GLA family packs 108 hp (109 PS or 80 kW) from a 1.5-liter Renault
engine, a stick shift, and a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 11.9 seconds. "Slow"
is the name of the game here.
Other than the six-speed manual, most versions of the GLA come as standard with the 7G-DCT dual-clutch tranny
. Only the Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45 4Matic is gifted with the quick-shifting Speedshift DCT, but then again, it’s only fitting that the sportiest model of the bunch gets the best transmission of the lot.
The order books for Germany and the United Kingdom are now open, with first deliveries slated for spring 2017. In the United States
, meanwhile, the three-pointed star said that the updated GLA would arrive sometime this summer for the 2018 model year. This being the U.S., model availability won’t be as plentiful as what the UK and the European Union are treated to.
It’s very likely M-B will continue offering the GLA-Class
in three flavors in the United States: 250, 250 4Matic, and 45 4Matic for those in the market for a go-faster crossover. In terms of pricing, we’ll have to wait and see if the facelift will bring a higher retail price than the 2017 model’s ($32,850).