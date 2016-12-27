autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Casually Crashes into Guard Rail, Driver Is At Fault

 
27 Dec 2016, 12:03 UTC
by
Winter is not the easiest season for drivers, and each of us has to be extra careful while driving in cold weather.
Drivers must be aware that grip will not be even close to what they get in the summer with proper tires, and the speed of travel must be adapted to the conditions at hand.

Unfortunately, not everyone takes these precautions, and some drivers seem to believe that all-wheel-drive will help defy the laws of nature on any given road.

As winter has repeatedly proven to those that have an exceedingly good opinion about their driving skills, we have another video to show why you should be calm on the highway during the winter. The subject of today’s article is the driver of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, who is driving fast on the rightmost lane of a motorway.

Apparently, the G-Class driver was in a hurry, and accelerated as the car with the dash cam approached it. The two vehicles were dangerously close to each other on this kind of surface, but the German off-roader sped away. Unfortunately for him or her, the person behind the wheel of the G-Class accelerated on snow and what might have been black ice, and it all happened while the vehicle veered towards the right-hand side of the highway.

The driver noticed his or her mistake, and then proceeded to stomp on the brake in a panicked move, and then suddenly tried to correct the error by steering towards the left.

Unfortunately, the two actions were too sudden, and were exaggerated in force and amplitude. Because of that, the vehicle’s rear end went loose as it became unloaded, and the car crashed into the highway’s median barrier.

Fortunately, the driver of the second vehicle, who sent the video to a popular YouTube channel, kept a safe distance from the G-Class, which allowed him or her to avoid the accident. In case the G-Class had been followed by a driver that had a similar behavior, this would have ended with a severe accident between the two vehicles.

