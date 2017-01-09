autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz CLE Could Become World's Most Aerodynamic Car

 
9 Jan 2017, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Mercedes-Benz is working on the replacement of the CLS, which was the car that started the four-door coupe craze when its first generation came out.
The CLS was an impressively aerodynamic model when it was launched, and the German manufacturer has long focused on improving this aspect of its products. Including the G-Class, every model made by the three-pointed star brand was engineered to be as aerodynamic as possible. Evidently, the Gelandewagen gets a hall pass here, as its shape is more important than its drag coefficient.

With the next CLE, which is presumed to be the name of the CLS’s replacement, Mercedes-Benz has already employed sleek headlights. Those headlamps help the automaker reduce the profile of the front of the car, which is one of the most important elements when drag coefficient is concerned. From there, the sloped roof will also help reduce the friction with the air at speed, which further improves the air-cutting abilities of this model.

Mercedes-Benz has not announced a target value of the Cd of the next CLE, but it is believed that it will have an aerodynamic coefficient lower than 0.20. Back in the early 1990s, Opel surprised the world with the Calibra, which had a Cd of 0.26, the best value among series production cars of the time.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz and other automakers bested that condition years ago. The 1.6-liter BlueEfficiency version of the Mercedes-Benz CLA achieved a 0.22 Cd, which is expected to be surpassed by the CLE.

At the time, Mercedes-Benz stated that it sold the world’s most aerodynamic production car, a statement that is true in spite of the existence of the Volkswagen XL1, which was a small volume model that had a better Cd value, but will not come close when production figures are concerned. The secret behind Mercedes-Benz’s small Cd numbers is its aeroacoustic wind tunnel in Sindelfingen, which can operate at speeds of up to 165 mph (265 km/h).

Two years ago, a concept vehicle revealed by Mercedes-Benz, the Concept IAA of 2015, had a Cd value of just 0.19. It was a four-door coupe, which leads everyone to think that the next CLE will try to emulate the figure when the MY 2019 comes to market.
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2019 mercedes-benz cle cle CLS Mercedes-AMG CLE Mercedes-AMG CLS aerodynamic
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74