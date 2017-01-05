Mercedes-Benz C-Class Commercial Does the Exact Opposite of What It Should

There's that old saying that claims there's no such thing as bad publicity. It might be true, but when you're actually paying for it, it might be worth it to make sure it conveys the right message.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class
is a wonderful car. It was the first of the sedans to follow the S-Class
' trail with a stylish exterior and what is probably the best interior in class. It has a lot of things going for it, one of which are the actual sales.
Helped by a large family consisting of a sedan, a wagon, a coupe, and a convertible, all with three AMG
versions of their own (43, 63, and 63 S), the C-Class is one of the Daimler's brand best sellers. One could argue that it doesn't even need advertising to continue in the same manner, and when said advertising is of this quality, you'd be hard-pressed not to agree.
What this spot from Mercedes-Benz
USA says is that you can't get one Mercedes-Benz C-Class that has everything, but instead need to choose between the many options to find one that suits your needs. "Whether you're after supreme performance, advanced intelligence or breathtaking style, there's a C-Class just for you," the voiceover announces, making us wonder which of the available models are more intelligent than the others, for example.
That sentence should have ended with "the C-Class has it all," but instead Mercedes-Benz decided to avoid superlatives and emphasize the in-class variety. Only this commendable attitude came with a cost: that of making the C-Class family seem heterogeneous.
We're probably splitting hairs here, and there's nothing wrong with the commercial.
So what if it's also stereotyping men and women alike, suggesting you need a Coupe to attract the opposite sex? At least they used the blinker when overtaking - that should get them off the hook for everything else.