autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Commercial Does the Exact Opposite of What It Should

 
5 Jan 2017, 18:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There's that old saying that claims there's no such thing as bad publicity. It might be true, but when you're actually paying for it, it might be worth it to make sure it conveys the right message.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a wonderful car. It was the first of the sedans to follow the S-Class' trail with a stylish exterior and what is probably the best interior in class. It has a lot of things going for it, one of which are the actual sales.

Helped by a large family consisting of a sedan, a wagon, a coupe, and a convertible, all with three AMG versions of their own (43, 63, and 63 S), the C-Class is one of the Daimler's brand best sellers. One could argue that it doesn't even need advertising to continue in the same manner, and when said advertising is of this quality, you'd be hard-pressed not to agree.

What this spot from Mercedes-Benz USA says is that you can't get one Mercedes-Benz C-Class that has everything, but instead need to choose between the many options to find one that suits your needs. "Whether you're after supreme performance, advanced intelligence or breathtaking style, there's a C-Class just for you," the voiceover announces, making us wonder which of the available models are more intelligent than the others, for example.

That sentence should have ended with "the C-Class has it all," but instead Mercedes-Benz decided to avoid superlatives and emphasize the in-class variety. Only this commendable attitude came with a cost: that of making the C-Class family seem heterogeneous.

We're probably splitting hairs here, and there's nothing wrong with the commercial. So what if it's also stereotyping men and women alike, suggesting you need a Coupe to attract the opposite sex? At least they used the blinker when overtaking - that should get them off the hook for everything else.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class commercial Mercedes-Benz C-Class commercial
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74