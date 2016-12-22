Mercedes Announces UK Pricing for Its Transformers Van, the V-Class Marco Polo

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo looks like an ordinary V-Class when on the move. This new model released by Mercedes-Benz
more than a year ago is worthy of the "S-Class of vans" description with a level of luxury you won't find in any other vehicle in this segment.
Unlike the limousine, however, it also offers plenty of versatility thanks to the copious amounts of space it hides inside. If you thought the long wheelbase option of the S-Class has ample leg and head room, then the V-Class is going to surprise you. It's like making the switch from a studio apartment to a loft.
Speaking of apartments, the V-Class also comes under the guise of the Marco Polo
model. As the name suggests, this particular version is designed for those who enjoy exploring, and so the van becomes their home on the road. Much like a snail, these people have somewhere to stay everywhere they go.
You don't even have to be a camper fanatic to find the freedom provided by the Marco Polo appealing. Seeing as much of the world as possible is something we would all enjoy, and doing it while pampered by the comfort offered by the V-Class make the proposition that more appealing.
The Marco Polo even offers the possibility of doing it together with another couple. The van can accommodate four people, with two double beds available in just a matter of minutes. One can be created by folding the two-seater sofa at the back of the vehicle, while the second is up top, under the electrically-operated roof.
Prices for the V-Class
Marco Polo start at £53,180 ($65,632) for the base V 220 d Sport, which is powered by a 2.1-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 163 hp. An AMG
Line version is also available for the entry-level engine, with a price of £55,320 ($68,273).
The second - and also last - engine configuration for the V-Class Marco Polo is the V 250 d, using the same unit but with a power buffed to 190 hp. The Sport version costs £55,055 ($67,946), while the more expensive AMG Line is £57,195 ($70,587). In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, they all come with an impressive list of options which can bump the price up even further.