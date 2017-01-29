Mercedes-AMG's Super Bowl Spot Shows Us What's It Like To Be Born To Be Wild

Mercedes-AMG
has uploaded its commercial for this year’s Super Bowl
, the sports event that makes everyone do their best when advertising is concerned.
For the 2017 Super Bowl, Mercedes-AMG
turned to Joel and Ethan Coen to bring everyone back to the atmosphere of Easy Rider, a classic American motion picture. We believe some of our readers have not seen it, which brings us to the moment of a recommendation: you have to see Easy Rider.
The film was released in 1969, and it was directed by the late Dennis Hopper, who also wrote the script with co-star Peter Fonda. Both of them had parts in the movie, but Peter Fonda had the leading role.
It is worth noting that Jack Nicholson also had a role in the film, and we are sure you have heard about him no matter your age.
Mercedes-AMG’s commercial takes us into a biker bar that portrays the general action that goes on in the movies in such an establishment. Moments after the spot begins, things get turned up a notch as Steppenwolf’s Born to be Wild begins playing. Things appear to be great, until a huge biker slams the doors open in a style that is usually found in westerns.
We are not going to spoil the commercial for you, but Peter Fonda makes an appearance, and he is still born to be wild. This time, he has a different ride, and it looks like it fits him just fine.
It sounds like he found that side of America a long time ago, and there’s nothing that says USA more than a leather jacket with the stars and stripes on its back.
The Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster
, pictured in the commercial, was launched in 2016, and it features a 4.0-liter V8
that offers 476 HP
. It is the kind of vehicle that would be perfect for a trip from Los Angeles To New Orleans, but works just as well for the Nurburgring.