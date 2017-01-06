autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG R50 Hypercar Teased at CES 2017, Has Formula 1 Car-like Roof Scoop

 
The Affalterbach skunkworks over at Mercedes-Benz is on a bit of a roll these days. The GT R is a beast of a machine, the E63 S 4Matic+ is crazier than a squirrel on crack. Better still, business is booming. More well-heeled people are buying into the AMG life than ever before. Spurred by this success, Mercedes-Benz's performance arm decided to create an overly special hypercar.
Confirmed by Mercedes-AMG a couple of times already, what we currently refer to as R50 was teased for the first time ever by a sketch at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. At CES 2017, the German company released a second teaser. Coming courtesy of Mr. Des of GTspirit, the image features the rear end of the vehicle and a message: “creating benchmark driving pleasure.”
Tobias Moers, who is the big kahuna over at Mercedes-AMG, said the same thing a little while back. Thomas Weber, a man who fills the role of member of the board of management of Daimler AG for group research and Mercedes-Benz cars development, reiterated the idea at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

It’s rather clear, then, that Mercedes-AMG means business with the R50 or whatever it will be called when the real deal will debut in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Created as a nod to 50 years of AMG, production will be limited to 250 units, maybe even 300 if demand calls for more.

GTspirit reports that Mercedes-AMG will price the all-new model from “just under 2 million euro excluding taxes” or approximately 2.4 million euro after taxes. I’m told that’s a helluva lot of cash, but then again, the R50 is expected to deliver mind-boggling performance. The focus point of the hypercar is its engine: 1.6 liters, V6, turbo, based on the F1 racecar's Hybrid Power Unit.

Aerodynamics will also play a huge role in how the R50 will drive. Just like in Formula 1, the more downforce the vehicle can generate at high speed, the more aggressive the driver can carve corners. Speaking of which, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing’s AM-RB 001 also plays ball in terms of aero.

 

