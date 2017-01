Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Gets Hybrid AWD, F1 Engine, More than 1,000 HP

If I had a nickel for every rumor that made the rounds in the auto industry, I’d be a stinking rich bastard. But as fate would have it, I am not so because blind belief is not justifiable. One of the hottest hearsays of today is Mercedes-AMG’s yet-to-debut R50 hypercar.

Until now, word on the street was that its internal designation is R50 , with R standing for whatever and 50 for five decades since AMG was born in the small city of Affalterbach. Much speculation later, Mercedes took it to itself to confirm that the name of its all-new bruiser is Mercedes-Project One.As you can see from the featured screenshot, the German brand dubs it so and describes it as being a hypercar in its own right. “Probably the most fascinating two seater that will ever hit the road,” we’re told. What’s more, the mad professors in Affalterbach come clean about what’s hiding under the hood: “The highly efficient and powerful Formula One World Champion drivetrain accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle.”Read my lips: all-wheel-drive hybrid hypercar. That’s how the cookie crumbles over at Mercedes-AMG. The automaker also wants us to expect “more than 1,000 hp (735 kW)” from the Project One’s combined system output. In the U.S., the advertised figure works out at 985 horsepower or thereabout. From the looks of it, the high-performance thoroughbreds referred to as the Holy Hypercar Trio can’t hold a candle to what AMG’s boffins are working on today.Expected to debut this fall at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Project One or whatever it will be called in production-ready form will be produced in less than 300 units. Each one will be priced at €2 million or thereabout, excluding taxes. First units are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2018.