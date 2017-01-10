Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Gets Hybrid AWD, F1 Engine, More than 1,000 HP

AMG

The Mercedes-AMG Hypercar – probably the most fascinating two seater that will ever hit the road. The highly efficient and powerful Formula One World Champion drivetrain accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept is expected to develop a combined system power of more than 1,000 hp (735 kW) - a true Performance Hybrid. It is a project that sets a spectacular milestone on the way to the future of Mercedes-AMG. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE.

