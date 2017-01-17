Mercedes-AMG Project One Design Possibly Leaked Thanks to Linkin Park Visit

It's not every day that Mercedes-Benz
leaks one of its hottest upcoming products via social media, but today certainly appears to be one of those times.
None other than alternative rock band Linkin Park recently visited the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Studio in Carlsbad, California. Members of the group had a nice chat with Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener
there and then got to play with some of the tools used by designers to create futuristic prototypes made of clay and other similar materials.
That is all nice and dandy, but what does this visit have to do with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar
, tentatively named R50, you may say. Well, everything and nothing at the same time, because scrolling through the photos from the event, a very peculiar scale model stood up.
In the image above you can clearly see three Linkin Park members having fun with the details on a clay model, which looks exactly like a modern mid-engine hypercar wearing the three-pointed star. Could this be a subliminal teaser for the Formula 1-engine model or was it simply a slip up from the social media team running the Facebook account?
It's either one of these two options, or that clay model is simply one of the many finalists for the final shape of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG
R50. That said, the coincidence would be a bit too much.
Either way, we have less than a year until the actual car is unveiled, and a lot of lap records are already trembling
at the thought that a Formula 1-engined car will finally hit the road. The Mercedes-AMG Project One will probably not pull any punches, with an expected output of at least 1000 hp thanks to a turbocharged, 1.6-liter V6 and at least two electric motors.
Unlike others that have tried and failed, the Project One/R50 will actually feature a racing engine in a car built for the road. It remains to be seen if the reliability of the massively boosted V6 will be up to par, particularly as it would probably be the car with the highest horsepower per liter ratio in the history of the automobile. That said, Mercedes-AMG head honcho Tobias Moers has continuously repeated that there shouldn't be any concerns from this perspective.