Mercedes-AMG Opens First Standalone Store: Japan's AMG Tokyo Setagaya

Ever since AMG was spun off into Mercedes-AMG, the high-performance brand is selling more cars than ever before. In 2016, for example, no less than 99,235 AMGs were delivered, surpassing the record year of 2015 with a growth of 44%. That’s astonishing when you think about it. And Daimler
thought about it.
Given the surging sales of Mercedes-AMG
products, the higher-ups over at Daimler decided that it’s high time for standalone stores. And Mercedes-AMG was only happy to oblige. Located in Tokyo
’s Setagaya district, AMG Tokyo Setagaya is the first standalone Mercedes-AMG store in the world.
The question is, why Japan
? It’s not the largest market for Mercedes-AMG products, so why? Well, Mercedes-Benz
Japan wanted to be first and got to be first thanks to a sales increase of 21% in 2016 compared to the year before. After the wealthy suburb of Setagaya, Sydney is next in line for a standalone store (scheduled for 2017). Europe and the U.S. will follow.
"Based on the strategic expansion of the product range, we have vigorously pushed ahead with the advancement of the AMG Performance Centers in the last three years,”
said Tobias Moers
, the head honcho of the Mercedes-AMG brand. “The new dedicated store in Tokyo forms the pinnacle of the dealer network and defines the next stage of our sales initiative,"
he added.
Until this point in time, Mercedes-AMG
vehicles were sold in stores called AMG Performance Center. These are integrated into regular Mercedes dealerships, but according to Daimler AG’s latest demand, this won’t do anymore. The year the Mercedes-AMG standalone store concept went live is also the year AMG celebrates 50 years since two engineers (Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher) established AMG in Affalterbach, Germany.
On that note, the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar
is coming with more than 1,000 horsepower on tap, an electrically-driven front-axle, and lots of driving pleasure. No more than 300 units will ever be manufactured.