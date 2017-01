AMG

Inspired by the GT R GT C Roadster, and GT Roadster , the 2018 Mercedes-GT Coupe adopts the Panamericana grille we all know and love from Mercedes’ W194 racecar. The automaker’s Airpanel active air management system is also featured. As for the rear, nothing much has changed there.Under the hood, the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been one-upped to 476 PS (14 PS more than before) and 630 Nm of torque (30 Nm more). In the case of the GT S, you’re looking at 522 PS (12 PS more) and 670 Nm (20 Nm more). The next level is the GT C Coupe, presented here as the Edition 50.The black car in the featured photograph is the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 and, as the car’s name implies, one of its purposes is to celebrate five decades since the mad professors at AMG set up shop in Affalterbach. On paper, differences between it and the GT C Roadster aren’t all that plentiful. Both deliver 557 PS and 680 Nm to the rear wheels, both hit 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and borrow the GT R’s wide track and rear-wheel steering system.What distinguishes the Edition 50 from other GT C Coupe models is, of course, a handful of exclusive touches. Available in designo Graphite Grey Magno and designo Cashmere White Magno, the GT C Edition 50 wears black chrome highlights on the front grille, side skirts, rear diffuser molding, and exhaust pipes. The cross-spoke wheels also pride themselves on this ominous paint finish. Of course, the interior also claims a few Edition 50 goodies."With the AMG GT C, we are now expanding our portfolio of sports cars to six models plus the AMG GT3 customer sport racing car,” said Tobias Moers, a gentleman whose business card reads that he’s chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG. “We are kicking off our anniversary year with the exclusive Edition 50 model of the new AMG GT C Coupe,” he concluded.Later on in 2017, the Affalterbach-based skunkworks will unveil its first-ever hypercar. Currently known as the Mercedes-AMG R50 , the Formula 1 Hybrid Power Unit-engined interloper is gunning for a Nurburgring lap record