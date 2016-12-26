Mercedes-AMG C63 S Standard vs Performance Exhaust Comparison Worth the Decibels

Affalterbach's V8 rumble has such a profound effect that its reputation has spread past the borders of the car aficionado communities, allowing the German engineers to make the most out of their engine's voices by offering a Performance Exhaust option. In theory, the idea is self-explanatory, but the real-world results of such hardware features require a comparison to be fully understood.

And we're here to offer you just that, as the video at the bottom of the page delivers the two exhaust flavors, all with a Mercedes-C63 S take. The sedan on the left is gifted with the standard exhaust, while the one on the right packs the Performance goodie.The soundtrack of performance cars is now more important than ever, since aggressive soundtracks are much easier to spread than they were in the past, from your local Cars & Cofee to Instagram adventures Aftermarket developers have obviously taken advantage of the dB trend, with their social media presence meaning we get tons of sweet-sounding content every week.However, automotive producers aren't exactly resting on their sales laurels - for instance, over the past half a decade or so, we've seen LED daytime running lights migrating from the tuning world to the factory standard realm and the Mercedes-AMG play we see here is a sign that the exhaust industry is heading in the same direction.So we wouldn't be all that surprised if, in a few years from now, a carmaker such as McLaren, for instance, offers its clientele the possibility to alter the voice of their cars using a smartphone app, a move that's currently reserved for the tuning world.One advantage brought by such delights being delivered in a factory package is that we should see a drop in the number of decatted exhaust setups being used on the street. Such a practice can still be see in certain tuner videos and, in our book, such law-defying episodes risk ruining the reputation of the entire speed-addicted comunity.