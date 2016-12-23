Mercedes A-Class Sedan Reportedly Coming in 2018 to Fight Chinese BMW 1 Series

It seems that every time a German company wants to make a new model, the board has a meeting and ask: so, what do the Chinese want now?





A couple of years ago, Mercedes mention the C-Class went up in size so the CLA has its own spot. Now they want to slot another one above the CLA? It doesn't make a lot of sense. There's also an issue with placing a car above the current four-door coupe, which is about €4,000 more expensive than the Audi A3 in Germany. I know Mercedes cars are supposed to be expensive, but asking even more money is ridiculous. Likewise, it seems that every time there's a new rumor about a future Mercedes-Benz, Autocar magazine is in the thick of it. For example, the much-anticipated MINI Cooper rival they suggested or the multitude of baby G-Class reports.This time around, the British magazine says the A-Class will have a sedan version. The fact that it would overlap with te CLA is not the issue, as their report suggests it would be bigger and more expensive. However, there's no way that a brand new car is tested and developed in such a short amount of time.Right now, Daimler engineers are busily making the A-Class itself , which might not be ready until the Frankfurt Motor Show of next fall.The proposed 4-door A-Class would be based on the updated version of the MFA platform and share its engines with its hatchback sister. Supposedly, the legroom and trunk space would almost match those of the C-Class.But the sizes don't add up very well, as there's only a tiny gap between the 4.64-meter CLA and the 4.68-meter C-Class. Is there something we're missing here?Another weird thing about the report is that it claims the A-Sedan would be available in RHD. There aren't such major markets - the UK, Australia, Japan, Britain, Malaysia, India and parts of Africa.BMW revealed its 1 Series sedan , but it's only available with three engines in China, having all its steering wheels mounted on the left.A couple of years ago, Mercedes mention the C-Class went up in size so the CLA has its own spot. Now they want to slot another one above the CLA? It doesn't make a lot of sense. There's also an issue with placing a car above the current four-door coupe, which is about €4,000 more expensive than the Audi A3 in Germany. I know Mercedes cars are supposed to be expensive, but asking even more money is ridiculous.