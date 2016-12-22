McLaren Special Operations Reveals 2017 Options Line For 12C And 650S

McLaren
owners can rejoice this winter, because the Special Operations Division of the Woking brand has developed a set of after-sale accessories.
Clients can get these parts designed for the 12C
, 650S
, and 675LT
, and they are made by the most experienced specialists of the company. The range includes a broad selection of carbon fiber accessories, which have been designed by the McLaren Special Operations division. Most frequently, fitting these accessories will bring a performance advantage, usually out of weight savings.
Evidently, some of the items offered by the McLaren Special Operations
division do not have a direct enhancement of the vehicle’s dynamic performance. However, all of the Super Series models from the Woking brand can hold their composure on the track in stock form, so customers are free to get the elements they desire without any fear of compromise.
The interior of the Super Series models from McLaren
can get carbon fiber air vent bezels, CF sill tops, a carbon fiber steering wheel, and extended gear shift paddles made out of the same material. The steering wheel can be outfitted in leather or Alcantara, which will be the customer’s decision.
On the exterior, the cars can get carbon fiber louvered front fenders, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, carbon fiber mirror arms, mirror casings, vented wheel arch liners, and a carbon fiber hood. All of the components mentioned in this paragraph have been designed to reduce weight, and most of them improve airflow.
In the chase of the vented wheel arch liners, these enhance the grip of the front axle by removing turbulent air from under the wheel arches. The louvered front fenders are inspired by historic race cars made by McLaren, and they are 0.5 kilograms lighter than the parts they replace.
All the components mentioned in this article can be retrofitted to any of the Super Series cars, and they can also be ordered with a new example. The latter must be sourced through McLaren’s Qualified program, which is available at all retailers of the brand.