autoevolution

McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series Looks Mind-Blowing in Delivery Video

 
4 Jan 2017, 17:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
What's the best way to attend a McLaren 675 Longtail Spider Carbon Series delivery? The answer obviously involves driving to the dealership in another 675LT.
At least that's what YouTuber Mr JWW did, using his fixed-roof Longtail when assisting a friend with picking up his bare carbon Woking machine. Yes, we're talking about the vlogger who pitted his 675 Longtail against a 570S with surprising results and, given the velocity of his supercar, it doesn't come as a surprise to see the man making full use of the beast.

Returning to the Carbon Series LT, the things looks breathtaking in this real-world clip. We'll remind you that the special edition means an extra 40 percent of the panels are now made from the wonder material.

The added CF goodies include the folding roof and tonneau, hood, A-pillars, rear deck, side blades, front and rear wings, as well as the fuel filler door - the glossy finish turns this Macca into a piece of carbon eye candy.

Coming from the MSO (McLaren Special Operations) division, the Carbon Series badge is only being applied to 25 LTs, with these cars coming on top of the 500 "standard" cars built by the Brits, if we may call the 675 Longtail Spider so.

During the second half of last year, we notice a trend involving velocity-frenzy machine owners promoting the opposite of the garage queen attitude, with Mr JWW being one of them, with all the miles the man put on his Porsche 911 GT3, or on his 675 Longtail, for that matter, being a testament to that. The GT Division Porscha might be up for grabs though, as hinted in this adventure.

Here's to hoping the Carbon Series 675LT Spider you can find behind the "play" button below will follow this trend, allowing gearheads to enjoy the sight of its bare carbon cues.

McLaren 675LT McLaren 675LT Spider McLaren supercar limited edition
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79