McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series Looks Mind-Blowing in Delivery Video

At least that's what YouTuber Mr JWW did, using his fixed-roof Longtail when assisting a friend with picking up his bare carbon Woking machine. Yes, we're talking about the vlogger who pitted his 675 Longtail against a 570S with surprising results and, given the velocity of his supercar, it doesn't come as a surprise to see the man making full use of the beast.Returning to the Carbon Series LT , the things looks breathtaking in this real-world clip. We'll remind you that the special edition means an extra 40 percent of the panels are now made from the wonder material.The added CF goodies include the folding roof and tonneau, hood, A-pillars, rear deck, side blades, front and rear wings, as well as the fuel filler door - the glossy finish turns this Macca into a piece of carbon eye candy.Coming from the MSO (McLaren Special Operations) division, the Carbon Series badge is only being applied to 25 LTs, with these cars coming on top of the 500 "standard" cars built by the Brits, if we may call the 675 Longtail Spider so.During the second half of last year, we notice a trend involving velocity-frenzy machine owners promoting the opposite of the garage queen attitude, with Mr JWW being one of them, with all the miles the man put on his Porsche 911 GT3 , or on his 675 Longtail, for that matter, being a testament to that. The GT Division Porscha might be up for grabs though, as hinted in this adventure.Here's to hoping the Carbon Series 675LT Spider you can find behind the "play" button below will follow this trend, allowing gearheads to enjoy the sight of its bare carbon cues.