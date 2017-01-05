McLaren 570S Goes For a Snowy Drive in Stockholm, Makes a Good Winter Supercar

As those of you following our supercar tales know, the final months of 2016 saw a supercar winter beater trend starting to rise and one of the machines that sits at the forefront of this cold season adventure is the McLaren 570S.





However, you don't necessarily have to reach the McLaren Ice Driving Center in Ivalo, Finland, to engage in such an adventure. An excellent example of the Sport Series machine's ability to play the winter car role comes from the clip at the bottom of the page, which shows the twin-turbo V8 animal going for a snow-loaded drive in Stockholm.



The red-dressed Macca you can see in the footage is a dealer car, but you shouldn't let the promotional potential of the drive take away the shine of the slippery spectacle - the clip comes from the GTBoard YouTube label, one you might know for all the Swedish rolling start



As for the temperature mentioned in this adventure, -11 degrees Celsius (make that 12.2 degrees Fahrenheit) is a serious issue, even for those used to spending the beginning of the year in the Swedish capital.



Keep in mind that, like any current offering wearing the



Nevertheless, those of you who decide to jump the bandwagon and make full use of their supercars for the winter should keep in mind that the driver's right foot remains the most advanced control system developed to date.



The British carmaker kicked off the offensive by announcing a winter driving program that, among others, allows snow and ice enthusiasts to enjoy the sideways charms of the 570S with an Arctic Circle take.However, you don't necessarily have to reach the McLaren Ice Driving Center in Ivalo, Finland, to engage in such an adventure. An excellent example of the Sport Series machine's ability to play the winter car role comes from the clip at the bottom of the page, which shows the twin-turbo V8 animal going for a snow-loaded drive in Stockholm.The red-dressed Macca you can see in the footage is a dealer car, but you shouldn't let the promotional potential of the drive take away the shine of the slippery spectacle - the clip comes from the GTBoard YouTube label, one you might know for all the Swedish rolling start drag races it delivers.As for the temperature mentioned in this adventure, -11 degrees Celsius (make that 12.2 degrees Fahrenheit) is a serious issue, even for those used to spending the beginning of the year in the Swedish capital.Keep in mind that, like any current offering wearing the McLaren badge, the 570S comes with an open read diff, relying solely on electronics to spread the power between the rear wheels. So, there you have it, ladies and gentlemen drivers, the real-world proof that you don't need a limited-slip diff to drive a supercar through the white stuff.Nevertheless, those of you who decide to jump the bandwagon and make full use of their supercars for the winter should keep in mind that the driver's right foot remains the most advanced control system developed to date.