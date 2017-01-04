autoevolution

McLaren 570S Gets Ferrari FXX K Aerodynamic Treatment in Wild Rendering

 
4 Jan 2017, 17:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No other member of the current McLaren line-up displayes the kind of understated aura surrounding the 570S, with the Sports Series Woking machine packing much more firepower than you'd expect judging by its looks.
The final part of last year saw both the British automaker itself and the tuning world making efforts to boost the 570S, which is how we ended up with the factory Track Pack option or eye-catching aftermarket packages such as the one delivered by Italian specialist Novitec.

We are now back on the topic to dial things up to eleven, all thanks to a rendering that breaks the borders between McLaren and Ferrari.

Delivered by digital artist Yasid Oozeear, the pixel play shows the 570S receiving the type of mind-blowing aerodynamic elements we can find on the Ferrari FXX K, the customer racing incarnation of the LaFerrari.

Since the 570S has been turned into a racecar, the British speed tool has lost its headlights. Then we have the tarmac connection switch, with the once-a-supercar giving up its factory wheels for a set of HRE rolling goodies.

Some of you might be wondering what pushes a pixel wilder to come up with such images. As it turns out, the artist delivered this rendering as a random adventure.

"Quick fun with a McLaren 570s today. Add very random XX to it and here goes a "570sxx". Yep, that was fun," the artist explained on his Facebook page.

If the rendering we have here seems absurd, you should know the official efforts surrounding the 570S aren't exactly shy, either. One of the best examples of this comes from the images to your right, which offer you a taste of the automaker's winter hooning program. The McLaren Ice Driving Center in Ivalo, Finland is waiting for those whose bank accounts allow them to treat the 570S as a drifting tool.
mclaren 570s Ferrari McLaren rendering supercar racecar
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79