McLaren 570S Gets Ferrari FXX K Aerodynamic Treatment in Wild Rendering

If the rendering we have here seems absurd, you should know the official efforts surrounding the 570S aren't exactly shy, either. One of the best examples of this comes from the images to your right, which offer you a taste of the automaker's winter hooning program. The The final part of last year saw both the British automaker itself and the tuning world making efforts to boost the 570S, which is how we ended up with the factory Track Pack option or eye-catching aftermarket packages such as the one delivered by Italian specialist Novitec.We are now back on the topic to dial things up to eleven, all thanks to a rendering that breaks the borders between McLaren and Ferrari.Delivered by digital artist Yasid Oozeear, the pixel play shows the 570S receiving the type of mind-blowing aerodynamic elements we can find on the Ferrari FXX K , the customer racing incarnation of the LaFerrari.Since the 570S has been turned into a racecar, the British speed tool has lost its headlights. Then we have the tarmac connection switch, with the once-a-supercar giving up its factory wheels for a set of HRE rolling goodies.Some of you might be wondering what pushes a pixel wilder to come up with such images. As it turns out, the artist delivered this rendering as a random adventure."Quick fun with a McLaren 570s today. Add very random XX to it and here goes a "570sxx". Yep, that was fun," the artist explained on his Facebook page.If the rendering we have here seems absurd, you should know the official efforts surrounding the 570S aren't exactly shy, either. One of the best examples of this comes from the images to your right, which offer you a taste of the automaker's winter hooning program. The McLaren Ice Driving Center in Ivalo, Finland is waiting for those whose bank accounts allow them to treat the 570S as a drifting tool.