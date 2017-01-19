Maserati Salesman Dies in a Crash After Posting Video of Himself Doing 111 MPH

When authorities allowed the use
of a mobile phone while driving as long as people employed a hands-free device, they pretty much sent out a very wrong message.
One might conclude that the problem wasn't so much speaking on the phone as keeping one hand occupied and, thus, off the steering wheel. In reality, though, it was proven that simultaneously talking on the phone and driving was just as bad for the person's awareness regardless of the method used.
More recently, people have started recording themselves behind the wheel as vlogging
became more and more popular. Some used mountings to attach their cameras, others held their devices in hand, but all were much too preoccupied about what they were saying.
That's because a phone conversation is between you and the other person, while a clip that's going to make it on the web has the potential of being watched by hundreds, thousands or even millions. For some, that can act as additional pressure, meaning they will allocate even more of their brain's resources for that task.
It became obvious that a crash caused by these people was now only a matter of time, and while there might have been tons of minor bumps we've never heard about, here is a much more serious case that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old salesman at a Maserati
dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Brandon Gianopoulos was out driving one of the store's Maserati Ghibli
performance sedans when he broadcasted a live video on his Facebook account showing him accelerate to 111 mph (179 km/h). The video ends abruptly as the car was still gaining speed, so just how fast he ended up going is left to our imagination.
Sadly, the young man crashed later that night and lost his life, even though the sheriff's office could not release any information on the cause of the accident, but Automotive News
says the public information officer at the Douglass County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that the video makes excessive speed a very plausible scenario. The use of the hand-held mobile device is also taken into account.
At the end of the day, authorities can do only so much
about preventing people from de-focusing from the road and switching their attention to something else. The rest is up to each and every one of us.