Maruti Suzuki Ignis Could Be Th Biggest Indian Launch in a Long Time

Suzuki is well known for making quirky little cars and SUVs that don't fit into any particular box. However, nowhere is this brand more popular than in India. Still one of the biggest car markets in the world, it's about to be invaded by the little Ignis
.
A mega event has organized for this micro-SUV
, as Maruti rented out a whole stadium. Aimed squarely at India's younger generation, the Ignis is quite funky and is hoped will help the company secure a 50% share of the market. Yes, that's half of all cars sold there.
This car could very well be the funkiest thing Suzuki has made since the 1990s. The Ignis borrows heavily from the styling of the old Fronte Coupe
, including vents in the C-pillar and round headlights embedded in the grille.
Life on the inside is pretty funky, with a row of switches and a touchscreen infotainment system. The cluster is cool two, with simple digital gauges on either side of the speedometer. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, projector LED daytime running lights- these are pretty surprising features for a car in this segment.
With the Ignis, Maruti Suzuki wants to make a statement about safety. All versions, including the base one, will have dual airbags and ABS
as standard. The 260-liter square trunk is practical and well design, giving the Hyundai i10 a run for its money.
For India, the engine range is the widest in this segment, although you can't have AWD
like in Japan. A petrol variant that packs in a 1.2-liter engine that delivers 83 hp and 115Nm of torque. The diesel variant features a 1.3-liter motor capable of producing 74 hp and 190Nm of peak torque (yes, that's a Fiat engine). The standard 5-speed manual transmission is backed up by an automatic version with the Delta and Zeta diesel and petrol trims.