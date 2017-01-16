autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Could Be Th Biggest Indian Launch in a Long Time

 
16 Jan 2017, 20:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Suzuki is well known for making quirky little cars and SUVs that don't fit into any particular box. However, nowhere is this brand more popular than in India. Still one of the biggest car markets in the world, it's about to be invaded by the little Ignis.
A mega event has organized for this micro-SUV, as Maruti rented out a whole stadium. Aimed squarely at India's younger generation, the Ignis is quite funky and is hoped will help the company secure a 50% share of the market. Yes, that's half of all cars sold there.

This car could very well be the funkiest thing Suzuki has made since the 1990s. The Ignis borrows heavily from the styling of the old Fronte Coupe, including vents in the C-pillar and round headlights embedded in the grille.

Life on the inside is pretty funky, with a row of switches and a touchscreen infotainment system. The cluster is cool two, with simple digital gauges on either side of the speedometer. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, projector LED daytime running lights- these are pretty surprising features for a car in this segment.

With the Ignis, Maruti Suzuki wants to make a statement about safety. All versions, including the base one, will have dual airbags and ABS as standard. The 260-liter square trunk is practical and well design, giving the Hyundai i10 a run for its money.

For India, the engine range is the widest in this segment, although you can't have AWD like in Japan. A petrol variant that packs in a 1.2-liter engine that delivers 83 hp and 115Nm of torque. The diesel variant features a 1.3-liter motor capable of producing 74 hp and 190Nm of peak torque (yes, that's a Fiat engine). The standard 5-speed manual transmission is backed up by an automatic version with the Delta and Zeta diesel and petrol trims.





Maruti Suzuki suzuki ignis Maruti Suzuki India
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78