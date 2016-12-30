autoevolution

Manhattan Uber Driver Claims to Have Caught 240 Straight Green Lights, Has Video

 
30 Dec 2016, 14:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The only thing worse than walking through Manhattan during rush hour is, of course, driving through Manhattan. The streets are just as crowded as the sidewalks, but if pedestrians can squeeze their bellies, make a side-step and are not governed by any speed restrictions, the cars have none of those luxuries.
But wait, it gets worse. The reason Mangattan is so populated is because all tourists that come to New York want to see it, so not only do you get tons of people, but (no offense) they're also the worst kind of people: gawkers who stop at every step to take a picture and, generally speaking, have no idea which way they're going.

Now stop for a second and think when is it that most tourists come to New York? That's right, the winter holidays season. This is probably the worst time to have an emergency that takes you from one side of Manhattan to the other.

Being an Uber driver, downtown traffic has no more secrets for Noah Forman, especially since he used to move around in a yellow cab before that for over ten years. He got interested in setting a world record for most green lights in a row in Manhattan after watching the clip of someone doing 55 two years ago.

He claims to have gone over 100 on several occasions, with 186 being his personal record. However, on the morning of December 6 at around 3:30 a.m., he set off on a journey that would see him catch no less than 240 of them, one by one, while going from Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem to the Washington Square Park, the Second Avenue and, finally, catching a red light nearly 30 minutes later at the intersection of Bowery and Prince St.

Every now and then, I feel lucky and I give it an attempt, but this night I could tell right from the beginning it looked good,” Forman told NY Daily News about his achievement. “It seems like you go with where the lights take you,” he went on. “The minute I think too hard and I veer off course… I just get hit with a red light somewhere.”

Since 2016 is coming to an end, it's time for New Year's resolutions. Noah Forman doesn't have one for next year, but he plans to improve his record, and he's aiming high. “I would love to take it further,” he said. “Not any time soon. Maybe in a year or two, see if I could get 500."

Manhattan record green light Uber uber driver
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78