Manhattan Uber Driver Claims to Have Caught 240 Straight Green Lights, Has Video

The only thing worse than walking through Manhattan
during rush hour is, of course, driving through Manhattan. The streets are just as crowded as the sidewalks, but if pedestrians can squeeze their bellies, make a side-step and are not governed by any speed restrictions, the cars have none of those luxuries.
But wait, it gets worse. The reason Mangattan is so populated is because all tourists that come to New York
want to see it, so not only do you get tons of people, but (no offense) they're also the worst kind of people: gawkers who stop at every step to take a picture and, generally speaking, have no idea which way they're going.
Now stop for a second and think when is it that most tourists come to New York? That's right, the winter holidays season. This is probably the worst time to have an emergency that takes you from one side of Manhattan to the other.
Being an Uber
driver, downtown traffic has no more secrets for Noah Forman, especially since he used to move around in a yellow cab
before that for over ten years. He got interested in setting a world record for most green lights in a row in Manhattan after watching the clip of someone doing 55 two years ago.
He claims to have gone over 100 on several occasions, with 186 being his personal record. However, on the morning of December 6 at around 3:30 a.m., he set off on a journey that would see him catch no less than 240 of them, one by one, while going from Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem to the Washington Square Park, the Second Avenue and, finally, catching a red light nearly 30 minutes later at the intersection of Bowery and Prince St.
“Every now and then, I feel lucky and I give it an attempt, but this night I could tell right from the beginning it looked good
,” Forman told NY Daily News
about his achievement. “It seems like you go with where the lights take you,” he went on. “The minute I think too hard and I veer off course… I just get hit with a red light somewhere
.”
Since 2016 is coming to an end, it's time for New Year's resolutions. Noah Forman doesn't have one for next year, but he plans to improve his record, and he's aiming high. “I would love to take it further
,” he said. “Not any time soon. Maybe in a year or two, see if I could get 500.
"