Mad Max Behind The Scenes - Desert Bikes and Stunts

Don’t know about you, but I feel like the whole Mad Max craze just happened a few months earlier. In fact, the movie was released in May 2015 (feel old yet?), so why am I digging it up again? Because it came and went with no one thinking about what happened behind the scenes, especially when it came to desert bikes and stunts.
Luckily, crosstrainingenduro and Stephen Gall are here to give us a look at how things went behind the camera during the filming of the fourth installment of the Mad Max series.

If you didn’t know, Stephen Gall managed and rode the bikes in the movie along with may other stuntmen. In fact, there were up to 150 stunt people at a time on 30 modified dirt bikes and road bikes, in more than 300 sequences. Why all this effort? Because the producer didn’t want too much CGI in the movie.

The clip below is about the modified bikes used in the film, and Stephen explains what it took to create those incredible action scenes. The center piece is a desert-modded, ratted-out Yamaha R1 with knobby tires, sand skis, stretched swingarm and two horse saddles for the passengers.

But more on that in the video itself. Oh, and if you’re one of those who haven’s seen Mad Max yet, I demand you to first go buy/stream the movie first. If you like post-apocalyptic scenarios, rat cars, rat bikes, and fighting the evil in such desperate times, I bet you’ll like Mad Max Fury Road.

And while it’s still winter and you can’t go anywhere on your bike, you could also get a copy of the video game made after the movie. It’s really amazing compared to other installments created on film premises, and I bet it now sells with a big discount.

