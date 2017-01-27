Lynk Brand Wants To Launch Its Cars In The USA, Fears Trump' Surcharge

Lynk & Co
, a brand that is owned by the Chinese at Geely
Automobile Holdings, wants to enter the American market in 2019, but it fears the new President of the USA will impose taxes on imported cars.
The fear of Trump’s proposed “border tax” on imported vehicles is something that troubles the leaders of the Chinese
brand, as they might have to change their plans if the 45th POTUS
will decide to go ahead with the campaign goals he announced.
A dramatic shift in trade has already been made, as Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, which may lead to new charges for products built outside North America.
Previous statements from the owners of Lynk & Co have announced a positioning in “the middle of the market
,” where it is supposed to compete with Toyota and Honda. The other internationally-renowned brand owned by Geely, Volvo
, would continue to focus on the premium segment.
However, if the cars will not be manufactured in the USA, the new automaker has a small chance of poaching customers away from the two Japanese companies that have set up shop in the U.S. long ago, and sell mostly American-built models on that market.
Exceptions can be made from almost anything, and the leaders of the automaker hope that its potential for creating jobs in the USA will allow them to have a positive business case to convince authorities not to impose a “border tax” for its products.
Lynk
is considering forging partnerships with existing automakers to sell its models through their current dealer networks. The first production models in the range will feature plug-in hybrid configurations, and some will be electric cars.
Representatives of Lynk & Co told the media that they could offer an electric car at the price of a conventionally-powered vehicle. The biggest change proposed by the Chinese company was ride-sharing through a subscription, which would allow clients to drive their cars whenever they needed them, without having to make a purchase.
Automotive News
noted that Lynk & Co planned to open approximately 100 stores in American cities, which is an investment and a job creating opportunity that not even Trump would refuse.