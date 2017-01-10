Looking Underneath the Dying Dodge Viper ACR Brings Poor Weld Surprises

2017 will go down in history as the year that marked the end of the Dodge Viper production. While a successor has been rumored, there's no official word on a replacement for the retiring Gen V supercar. We've brought you tons of Viper-praising adventures so far, from our "standard" car review
to plenty of ACR tales and we're back on the topic, this time bring you a Viper ACR rant.
The YouTube story takes us underneath the track-savvy machine, where we get to see questionable welds, albeit not in structural areas - Drive's Alex Roy visited the TLC four-wheel-drive facility in California, whose CEO got under the Viper to discuss its belly details.
If you ask us, once we go past the weld aspect mentioned above, the rest of the bits mentioned in the video are subjective, so you should keep this in mind while watching the clip, especially when talking about the part that was filmed inside the car.
For one thing, complaining about the thrid all-new generation of the Viper not willing to kill its occupants on every full throttle occasion, especially after admitting how snappy the early cars felt, is a move that can't exactly be taken seriously.
We can't help but remind you that the $122,490 supercar managed to set
no less than 13 track records back in 2015. For instance, the simple man-engineered supercar one-upped the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder on Laguna Seca.
Some gearheads out there feel like they need detailed explanations on how the ACR was able to outgun velocity tools that play in totally different financial leagues.
One of the best answers to such questions came from Engineering Explained, with the number-focused YouTube label comparing
the Viper ACR and the Ferrari 488 GTB.
Whether you belong to the camp that mourns the loss of the Viper or not, Dodge's supercar simply can't be ignored.