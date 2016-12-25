Living with a 900 HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Seems Hard as Hell

autoevolution

There's something truly ironic about living with a Lamborghini Huracan that's been massaged all the way to 900 ponies and we're here to talk about just that.
It all kicks off with the standard Huracan, is we may call the 610 hp supercar that. The specialists over in Sant'Agata Bolognese designed the Gallardo successor in a way that allows the supercar to be the most friendly vehicle in the history of the Raging Bull.

With a bit of effort on the driver's side (and we don't mean this in a Caterham-daily-pain way), the Huracan can be used for daily tasks - just don't call it routine. The only important drawback that's somehow linked to this comes form the slightly understeer-friendly nature of the machine, but that's another story for another time.

However, certain people simply feel the factory stock Huracan is not enough, which is where aftermarket developers step in. And while most Huracan-aimed tuning packages come from the US, Russian tuner Gosha Turbo Tech also has a twin-turbo proposal for the Aventador's little brother, one we've discussed in the past.

The forced-fed approach pushes the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the huracan all the way to 900 hp. And while US developers that have pushed the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine well above the 2,000 hp mark will tell you a triple-digit output is nothing, we feel this can bring plenty of worries along with the obvious thrills it delivers.

For one thing, most packages that push the Huracan to 800-900 ponies see the internals remaining in factory stock condition. So, as strong as Lamborgini powerplants are, the engine could decide to quit its job at any given time, especially since such cars spend quite an important part of their lives playing drag strip games.

Then there's the lifestyle associated with such cars, which can easily generate tons of problems. For instance, what if we never manage to find t-shirts such as that of the drag girl seen in the promo video below?

