Litchfield Unveils Limited-Series Nissan GT-R LM20, Does 0-60 MPH In 2.5 Seconds

Litchfield, a British specialist in tuning, has announced a limited-edition package based on the Nissan GT-R
.
The company will only make 20 cars, which are offered to celebrate two decades of existence and its focused 20 team members. While this is far from the most powerful Nissan GT-R tuning package in the world, Litchfield claims this offers hypercar performance with everyday usability. The latter is something that might be lost when you tune
a GT-R
to about 1,000 HP
or more.
After many years of tuning the Nissan GT-R
, Litchfield has determined that 675 HP is the best power figure for everyday usability with improved performance over the standard spec.
The torque values are more impressive the output, because it provides 615 lb-ft (833 Nm) at 2,100 rpm, and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) are available between 2,500 and 5,100 rpm. That means that the product offers a wide power band, and it can be exploited generously in the day to day drives.
The LM20 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds. Accelerating from 0 to 100 mph (160 km/h) takes 5.7 seconds, and the top speed is 203 mph (326 km/h). Customers have the option of changing power delivery and other settings using an iOS device or the vehicle’s steering wheel.
On top of the exhaustive list of engine improvements, the Litchfield GT-R LM20 comes with a custom suspension, Alcon brakes, lightweight RAYS Volk Racing TE37 wheels, and many exterior appointments. The latter elements are made from carbon fiber.
The interior brings an Alcantara steering wheel with a red band in the center, and unique badging. Customers can order a set of sport seats if they find the ones on the GT-R not enough for their desires. In spite of the enhanced performance, the cars will come with a three-year free servicing package, and a warranty for the same period. These are limited by a 12,000-mile annual usage.
A Litchfield GT-R LM20 starts at GPB 96,995 on-the-road, but it comes with numerous improvements over a standard Nissan GT-R.