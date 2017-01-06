autoevolution

Lincoln Sales Nearly Triple in China, Grow 10% in the US for 2016

 
6 Jan 2017, 17:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After a year of Matthew McConaughey commercials, it's time to sum up the sales figures and see how Lincoln is doing. And the numbers aren't too shabby, thanks to a combination of SUVs and that flagship sedan with a million seat adjustments.
Lincoln Motor Company reported a 10% increase in US sales for 2016, its best result in nine years. For the record, 2007 is when Lincoln grille looked like cooking devices.

In the United States, Lincoln posted strong gains in key luxury markets, including Florida (up 10%), New York (up 13%), and New Jersey (up 9%). So it seems like retired bankers are fond of McConoughey.

“The momentum is both gratifying and encouraging,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “We’re pleased clients are recognizing the superior experiences and vehicles Lincoln offers.”

Lincoln closed out the year well, with sales up 18 percent last month compared to December 2015, driven by the all-new flagship Lincoln Continental. The flagship sedan was responsible for two-thirds of Lincoln’s growth in December. Aimed squarely at the mid-sized luxury segment, the Conti' has some fancy features, like the capacity system that opens the doors or the reclining rear seats. If you are crazy about adjustment, know that the driver seat has 30 settings. There are also individual thigh supports, because sometimes you need your left leg to be more comfortable than the right one.

Even though we don't know very much about it, the Chinese market is the miracle child. Lincoln sold 32,558 cars there during 2016, almost three times more than the previous year.

It's only their second year, and the dealer network is still growing, having reached 65 last month. The Continental is receiving positive reviews, but customers are also responding well to Lincoln's SUVs.

FoMoCo wants to get Lincoln sales up to about 300,000 by 2020. Chinese love luxury cars because they like to flaunt and compete with each other. What's more, they are tired of the usual German and Japanese models. Cadillac and Lincoln will stand out in China, and they have a host of products lined up as well.
Lincoln Continental Lincoln China lincoln mkx
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LINCOLN Testdrives:

2015 Lincoln Navigator64