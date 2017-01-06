Lincoln Sales Nearly Triple in China, Grow 10% in the US for 2016

After a year of Matthew McConaughey
commercials, it's time to sum up the sales figures and see how Lincoln is doing. And the numbers aren't too shabby, thanks to a combination of SUVs and that flagship sedan with a million seat adjustments.
Lincoln Motor Company reported a 10% increase in US sales for 2016, its best result in nine years. For the record, 2007 is when Lincoln grille looked like cooking devices.
In the United States, Lincoln
posted strong gains in key luxury markets, including Florida (up 10%), New York (up 13%), and New Jersey (up 9%). So it seems like retired bankers are fond of McConoughey.
“The momentum is both gratifying and encouraging,”
said Kumar Galhotra, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “We’re pleased clients are recognizing the superior experiences and vehicles Lincoln offers.”
Lincoln closed out the year well, with sales up 18 percent last month compared to December 2015, driven by the all-new flagship Lincoln Continental. The flagship sedan was responsible for two-thirds of Lincoln’s growth in December. Aimed squarely at the mid-sized luxury segment, the Conti' has some fancy features, like the capacity system that opens the doors or the reclining rear seats. If you are crazy about adjustment, know that the driver seat has 30 settings. There are also individual thigh supports, because sometimes you need your left leg to be more comfortable than the right one.
Even though we don't know very much about it, the Chinese market is the miracle child. Lincoln sold 32,558 cars there during 2016, almost three times more than the previous year.
It's only their second year, and the dealer network is still growing, having reached 65 last month. The Continental is receiving positive reviews, but customers are also responding well to Lincoln's SUVs.
FoMoCo wants to get Lincoln sales up to about 300,000 by 2020. Chinese love luxury cars because they like to flaunt and compete with each other. What's more, they are tired of the usual German and Japanese models. Cadillac and Lincoln will stand out in China, and they have a host of products lined up as well.