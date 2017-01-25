Liberty Walk McLaren 650S Gets P1 GTR Livery and 3SDM Wheels

Defying the laws of gravity and car design is what Liberty Walk does best. So a little thing like butterfly doors isn't going to stop them from tuning the McLaren 650S.





Also, the car has that striking yellow paint with green stripes, just like the P1 racing car from a few years ago. This famous livery is matched with not-so-famous wheels from a company called 3SDM. They're the ones who took the lovely photos in the garage and at the Tokyo Auto Salon. You can see how the went from aluminum dishes to all-black for the show car. Because it looks like the P1 from the front, people forget the 650S is based on the car that put McLaren on the supercar map, the MP4-12C. Also because the 650S looks like the P1, it got a GTR race car makeover for the Tokyo Auto Salon.Everything about this kit requires a lot of attention to detail. This isn't a Rocket Bunny Scion ; it's a McLaren after all. Fo example, each corner of the front end is made up of three parts, one for the bumper, one in the middle and another to cover the door. That's kind of cute, but don't make us count all the rivets.There's also a ground effects side of the kit, with carbon fiber poking out the front, side, and rear. Of course, we are dumbing it down, because Liberty Walk has an eye for design... and big wings.This is the epitome of the LW 650S , but there are choices. To be precise, the package is offered in three versions, starting with the base fiber-reinforced plastic model, which is followed by a CFRP package. The latter can also see the dry carbon wing, as we see here. Depending on your choice, the Liberty Walk McLaren 650S kit will set you back between $34,000 and $42,380. But that's cheap for a unique car like this.Also, the car has that striking yellow paint with green stripes, just like the P1 racing car from a few years ago. This famous livery is matched with not-so-famous wheels from a company called 3SDM. They're the ones who took the lovely photos in the garage and at the Tokyo Auto Salon. You can see how the went from aluminum dishes to all-black for the show car.