Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 with Decatted Fi Exhaust Acts Like a Freaking Racecar

 
24 Jan 2017, 16:10 UTC ·
by
Nowadays, the tuning side of the industry moves quicker than ever, which is why we can now talk about the first Liberty Walk Ferrari 488.
That's right, the Japanese widebody specialist has now moved past assisting 458s with receiving as much attention as they did back in the day. Given the moderate visual gap between the two Fezzas, anybody who's seen an LB Walk 458 knew what to expect from the twin-turbo tuner machine.

Even so, the traditional fat fenders, along with that massive tail, make the 488 look like an all-out racecar.

And, given the motorsport roots of the Prancing Horse, the little mods, such as the winglets found on the sides of the front apron, are also welcome, at least if you're the kind who doesn't mind such an identity change being mixed with a Ferrari badge - we'll remind you that, for instance, the new wheel arches required the tuner to cut into the fenders of the mid-engined animal.

If the body kit of this 488 doesn't split opinions, the Forgiato wheels certainly will, with the association between the bling-focused brand and the Ferrari name being enough to generate such a reaction. The road connection chapter is completed by an AirRex air suspension, which means that the Italian exotic doesn't have to pack a racercar-grade ground clearance at all times.

One of the most effervescent sides of the package we're dealing with comes from the exhaust department. The Maranello beast has been gifted with a Fi Exhaust system.

The Taiwan-based exhaust specialist has built a reputation for delivering some of the most vocal setups on the market and the one under this 488 is no exception. Despite the twin-turbo nature of the supercar's V8 heart, the soundtrack of the presentation clip below is the kind that begs for a proper sound system, or at least some premium headphones.

The exhaust system is a complete proposal, including a catback Valvetronic muffler (the valves allow the driver to play with the dB intensity) with dual tips and a catless downpipe. And yes, the decatted setup is less than street legal...

