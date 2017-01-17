autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Liberty Walk Dodge Challenger on Forgiato Wheels Is Ready to Blow You Away

 
I'll have to do a little check with the guys at the Tokyo tuning show, because there's a distinctly Japanese flavor about the Liberty Walk Dodge before us, and it's not coming from the widebody kit. Didn't AZR Motors have a LW Challenger?
Kato's kits were originally designed to fit the larger wheels of a drift car. And some Dodge Challengers can get pretty sideways, as we've seen in the Pennzoil Joyride video that was so popular a while back.

Anyway, this particular Challenger is not appealing because of an overpowered supercharger, but because it puts a new twist on Ralph Gilles' baby. In typical Japanese tuning fashion, white is used to bring out all the details. I've always loved that swoop that rises towards the tail and the elegant simplicity of this coupe.

After the disaster that is the Mustang facelift, I think I respect the Challenger more than ever. The trolls will tell you that adding a Liberty Walk body kit ruins the car. But people who love Challengers quietly respect the LW Performace package, and there's a booming second-hand market for these things.

This kit alters the factory body lines significantly with its protruding fender flares allowing for much wider wheels than stock. Despite having a Far East aesthetic, the tuner wanted to install Forgiato alloys, probably because they are more instantly recognizable.

And I'll be damned if the Affiliato-ECL wheels don't look perfect, with their super-deep polished dishes and red accents on the spokes, like a fighting robot from your favorite cartoon. The wheels are 20×11-inches up front and 20×12-inches out back. They also fitted an Airrex air ride suspension system.

My favorite view is from the back, where quad mufflers have been added. Thanks to the whale tail spoiler, the Dodge kind of looks like a Bosozoku Skyline.
