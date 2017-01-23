Lexus Super Bowl Commercial Shows Us What Happens When You Appreciate A Car

Lexus has unveiled its commercial for the Super Bowl
ahead of the big game, and it’s filled with energy.
Set to be played during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, 2017, Lexus
’s clip showcases the all-new LC
. Today, the company unveiled an “extended version” of the commercial, but it will only air a 30-second spot that will also feature the all-new LS500
.
In other words, enjoy this commercial as much as you can, because Super Bowl viewers will see something slightly different. However, the LC and LS will be there for sure, and so will the movement artist known as Lil Buck.
In the clip that is called “Man and Machine,” Lil Buck expresses his joy for driving a Lexus LC on the beats of Sia’s latest single, which is named “Move Your Body,” and comes from the “This is Acting” album.
If you are curious about the dance style you can see Lil Buck performing masterfully, it is named “jookin,” and it is a style of street dance. Charles Riley, the performer that is known as Lil Buck, has been experimenting with the style for 16 years. He became popular about six years ago, when a video of him went viral on YouTube.
The entire Super Bowl spot was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, a renowned film and music video director from Sweden. His wife, B. Åkerlund, has helped elevate the styling of the entire spot.
At the same time, Minnie Driver debuts as the new voice of Lexus, so you will hear more about the Japanese premium brand from the actress. If her name does not instantly ring a bell, she played the voice of Brooke Shields in South Park, along with numerous characters and appearances in other productions, including Good Will Hunting, Speechless, and many TV series. We are sure that you will remember her voice as soon as you listen to Lexus’ new commercial.