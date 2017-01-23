autoevolution

Lexus Super Bowl Commercial Shows Us What Happens When You Appreciate A Car

 
23 Jan 2017, 16:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Lexus has unveiled its commercial for the Super Bowl ahead of the big game, and it’s filled with energy.
Set to be played during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, 2017, Lexus’s clip showcases the all-new LC. Today, the company unveiled an “extended version” of the commercial, but it will only air a 30-second spot that will also feature the all-new LS500.

In other words, enjoy this commercial as much as you can, because Super Bowl viewers will see something slightly different. However, the LC and LS will be there for sure, and so will the movement artist known as Lil Buck.

In the clip that is called “Man and Machine,” Lil Buck expresses his joy for driving a Lexus LC on the beats of Sia’s latest single, which is named “Move Your Body,” and comes from the “This is Acting” album.

If you are curious about the dance style you can see Lil Buck performing masterfully, it is named “jookin,” and it is a style of street dance. Charles Riley, the performer that is known as Lil Buck, has been experimenting with the style for 16 years. He became popular about six years ago, when a video of him went viral on YouTube.

The entire Super Bowl spot was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, a renowned film and music video director from Sweden. His wife, B. Åkerlund, has helped elevate the styling of the entire spot.

At the same time, Minnie Driver debuts as the new voice of Lexus, so you will hear more about the Japanese premium brand from the actress. If her name does not instantly ring a bell, she played the voice of Brooke Shields in South Park, along with numerous characters and appearances in other productions, including Good Will Hunting, Speechless, and many TV series. We are sure that you will remember her voice as soon as you listen to Lexus’ new commercial.

Lexus Super Bowl commercial Lexus video lexus lc lexus lc500 2017 Lexus LC
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71
2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79