Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Shows That Car Designers Have Fantastic Imagination

13 Jan 2017, 8:21 UTC
by
Lexus has unveiled the working concept of a luxury yacht. It was named Lexus Sport Yacht, and it has twin V8 engines.
The sleek one-off project is built from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, and its upper deck and outer hull are seamlessly bonded. The woven carbon fiber cloth was hand-laid in place, and it was made in the same facility where Lexus made the parts for the the 202 mph (325 km/h) LFA supercar.

Thanks to its particular CFRP construction, Lexus says that the yacht is almost one metric ton lighter (2,200 pounds) than a conventional model, which would have had a fiberglass reinforced plastic construction (FRP).

If the difference in weight was not impressive enough, the CFRP is stronger than FRP, and Lexus designed the hull of this yacht to reduce drag and improve handling balance at high speeds.

The concept yacht from Lexus is powered by two 5.0-liter V8 engines, which are in the same specification as those used by the RC F Coupe, the GS F sport sedan, and the LC 500. Each unit offers over 440 HP, and the resulting powertrain delivers a maximum output of almost 900 HP. Lexus says that it can reach a top speed of 43 knots, which is about 49 mph (78 km/h).

The cool parts of this yacht do not end here, as the 42-foot vessel can carry eight people, and it comes with a Mark Levinson Reference digital amplifier. There’s WiFi on board through a 4G LTE connection (you know, for Instagramming and stuff) and the controls panel of the vessel has a color touchscreen, complete with GPS, surface radar, sonar, and digital charts.

The captain’s seat is electrically powered and adjustable, while its armrests can fold out to seat two special guests. The cabin is covered in leather, and its details are in wood and glass. The built-in sofa offers seating for six, and there’s air conditioning for optimal comfort.

The dining table is not going to be filled with fast food from the harbor, because this luxed-up yacht comes with a two-burner stove, a sink, and an under-counter refrigerator. Pretty cool, isn't it?
