Lamborghini Veneno Concept Arrives in London for the 1st Time

Lamborghini built just four examples of the Veneno, one for its use and museum display, and three for customers.





Unfortunately, nobody knows who bought the third car, and it will probably stay like that. However, we can definitely identify this as the Veneno prototype Lamborghini owns.



So what's it doing in London? Well, the Veneno made its maiden trip to Britain because HR Owen Lamborghini London was the number one dealership in Europe this year. In place of a Christmas tree or a bonus, the Italians shipped their precious toy. Word got out beforehand, and people flocked to the scene to check out the car.



We have a video from Shmee150, who didn't miss the opportunity to pimp out his Ford Focus RS and Aston Martin. So half the vlog is useless and annoying. The rest of it... is about an exotic car you saw several years ago.



My obsession with the Veneno is never going to go away because while everybody called it ugly, I was defending the Audi R18 styling. How can you like a fin that goes over the middle of a V12 engine?



The styling is undoubtedly more uniform than on some hypers that are out there, especially Koenigsegg Agera. Lamborghini built several other rarities, like the



Your typical Veneno owner has a yacht, a helicopter and a fleet of vehicles. But who needs 400 cars when you can have something that looks this good. Did we mention it's got the same engine as the Aventador SV and will do 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds? Of course, nobody has ever driven one to the limit and there are no reviews... if you ignore the ones in Gran Turismo 6.



