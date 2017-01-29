Lamborghini's Huracan Performante Will Be Brand's Fastest Ever Road Car

Lamborghini
has planned a surprise for the world, which will be released in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
It is called Huracan Performante, and the Italians say it will be their fastest ever road car. When Lamborghini talks about their fastest ever model, you know that things are overwhelming, and they have even invented a new type of aerodynamic system to enable active aero without mobile wings.
The Performante is the spiritual successor of the Superleggera range from Lambo
, which is known for being lighter, faster, and more potent than the cars they are based.
According to the company’s representatives, a setup like theirs does not exist yet, and that would have been news on its own. However, as the Australians at Motoring
have learned, there’s more to the Huracan Performante than a smart aerodynamic kit, which has been developed to raise top speed “significantly” on long straights.
The beefed-up Huracan
is expected to be about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than the regular model, and it has even surpassed the desires of Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Research and Development at Lamborghini.
First off, it will be faster on the Nurburgring than the Aventador Superveloce, which means it can beat 6:59 on the world’s most demanding track.
Evidently, officials of the automaker with a raging bull on its logo have not announced how fast wit will be, but we should learn more about it in March.
Secondly, we will inform you that it will have more power than the ongoing model, which comes with a 5.2-liter V10 motor
that will remain naturally aspirated. Expect a higher rev limit, along with other tweaks to the exhaust, camshafts, and multiple components.
Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Lamborghini, referred to the Nurburgring
as “the church of rock and roll” for automakers, and underlined the importance of a product being fast there.
A quick lap time around the Green Hell is a calling card for a performance automobile, and it is just like a 0-62 mph acceleration time when enthusiasts are concerned.