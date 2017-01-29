autoevolution

Lamborghini's Huracan Performante Will Be Brand's Fastest Ever Road Car

 
29 Jan 2017, 17:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lamborghini has planned a surprise for the world, which will be released in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
It is called Huracan Performante, and the Italians say it will be their fastest ever road car. When Lamborghini talks about their fastest ever model, you know that things are overwhelming, and they have even invented a new type of aerodynamic system to enable active aero without mobile wings.

The Performante is the spiritual successor of the Superleggera range from Lambo, which is known for being lighter, faster, and more potent than the cars they are based.

According to the company’s representatives, a setup like theirs does not exist yet, and that would have been news on its own. However, as the Australians at Motoring have learned, there’s more to the Huracan Performante than a smart aerodynamic kit, which has been developed to raise top speed “significantly” on long straights.

The beefed-up Huracan is expected to be about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than the regular model, and it has even surpassed the desires of Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Research and Development at Lamborghini.

First off, it will be faster on the Nurburgring than the Aventador Superveloce, which means it can beat 6:59 on the world’s most demanding track.

Evidently, officials of the automaker with a raging bull on its logo have not announced how fast wit will be, but we should learn more about it in March.

Secondly, we will inform you that it will have more power than the ongoing model, which comes with a 5.2-liter V10 motor that will remain naturally aspirated. Expect a higher rev limit, along with other tweaks to the exhaust, camshafts, and multiple components.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Lamborghini, referred to the Nurburgring as “the church of rock and roll” for automakers, and underlined the importance of a product being fast there.

A quick lap time around the Green Hell is a calling card for a performance automobile, and it is just like a 0-62 mph acceleration time when enthusiasts are concerned.

lamborghini huracan performante Huracan Superleggera Huracan Lamborghini 2017 Geneva Motor Show Geneva record
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84