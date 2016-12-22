Lamborghini Huracan vs Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio Drag Race Is Reasonably Unfair

At first sight, a drag race involving a fixed-roof Lamborghini Huracan
and a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet might seem silly. After all, why would you pit a heavier, less powerful Porsche against a Raging Bull?
Nevertheless, there are at least two reasons for which such an acceleration brawl makes full sense. And with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing us to check out such a battle, we're glad to talk about the two.
The first has to do with the Porsche
being able to take off first. We need to mention the two supercars went at it on an empty airfield in Sweden, using a rolling start.
And no, the Zuffenhausen machine's initial lead isn't owed to the fact that the Neunelfer's driver had a swifter reaction - we're saying this based on tons of other drag races we've shown you. It seems the PDK setup of the 911, be it a Turbo (S) or a GT3 RS (the two have different tranny features) allows the rear-engined coupe to reach swifter than most of its competitors.
Then there's the sheer delight of watching such a race - we know at least a few anti-globalization car aficionados who fight against eforts such as those delivered by the VW Group and to see the company deliver such different supercar flavors is to provide these naysayers with a proper argument towards the benefit of such developments.
Now, before we invite you to head over to the "play" button below and let the Swedish drag racing action take over, there's one more thing we need to mention.
Those of you who find great joy in watching such velocity fights will be reminded that next year we'll get to see white knuckle confrontation involving a pair of yet-unreleased Porsche and Lamborghini supercars.
We are, of course, talking about the new 911 GT2
and the Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera
. Both machines have brought plenty of drama to our spyshot section and we're looking forwards to bringing you their first duel.