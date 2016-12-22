autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan vs Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio Drag Race Is Reasonably Unfair

 
22 Dec 2016, 0:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
At first sight, a drag race involving a fixed-roof Lamborghini Huracan and a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet might seem silly. After all, why would you pit a heavier, less powerful Porsche against a Raging Bull?
Nevertheless, there are at least two reasons for which such an acceleration brawl makes full sense. And with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing us to check out such a battle, we're glad to talk about the two.

The first has to do with the Porsche being able to take off first. We need to mention the two supercars went at it on an empty airfield in Sweden, using a rolling start.

And no, the Zuffenhausen machine's initial lead isn't owed to the fact that the Neunelfer's driver had a swifter reaction - we're saying this based on tons of other drag races we've shown you. It seems the PDK setup of the 911, be it a Turbo (S) or a GT3 RS (the two have different tranny features) allows the rear-engined coupe to reach swifter than most of its competitors.

Then there's the sheer delight of watching such a race - we know at least a few anti-globalization car aficionados who fight against eforts such as those delivered by the VW Group and to see the company deliver such different supercar flavors is to provide these naysayers with a proper argument towards the benefit of such developments.

Now, before we invite you to head over to the "play" button below and let the Swedish drag racing action take over, there's one more thing we need to mention.

Those of you who find great joy in watching such velocity fights will be reminded that next year we'll get to see white knuckle confrontation involving a pair of yet-unreleased Porsche and Lamborghini supercars.

We are, of course, talking about the new 911 GT2 and the Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera. Both machines have brought plenty of drama to our spyshot section and we're looking forwards to bringing you their first duel.

lamborghini Huracan porsche 911 turbo s cabriolet Porsche Lamborghini drag racing
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our lamborghini Huracan Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85