autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Lamborghini Huracan Meets 2017 Ford GT in Mind-Blowing Mashup

 
19 Jan 2017, 19:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Certain supercar aficionados enjoy driving the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder topless through the Canadian winter (check out the images to your right). Can you hold something against them? Of course not and the same goes for those who find the rendering we have here appealing.
The pixel play delivers a cocktail that sees the Lamborghini Huracan receiving plenty of 2017 Ford GT styling cues. Sure, the flying buttress effect isn't as visible as on the Blue Oval supercar, but the origin of the styling bits and pieces that make up this mashup is clear, at least to our eyes.

The rendering comes from Yasid Oozeear, with the artist relying on his social media interactions with fans to kickstart his creations.

"It is the same Lamborghini LP-Something I have done on the instagram stories earlier tonight. When I did a live, I got inspired and warmed up to do another one. After the stories, I decided to take this a bit further. Scanned it and did some fixes in Photoshop. Some basic tones added just to get a good feel of the design and surfaces. Should definitely develop that one a bit more," the artist explained on his Facebook page.

"But... but... wasn't the Ford GT labeled as a partial Lamborghini Aventador competitor?" we hear you asking. Such a question might sound logical in general, but, in the context of this pixel rearrangement, it doesn't make sense, since we're talking about deep oddity territory.

We're sure that plenty of you will feel anything but love for the render seen here. Come to think of it, the idea of mixing the Huracan and the GT is unnecessary. And that's because the two are so different that one's garage could easily accommodate both. If only the potential owner could convince Ford that he or she deserves a place on the list...
lamborghini Huracan 2017 Ford GT supercar rendering mashup Ford pic of the day
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our lamborghini Huracan Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85