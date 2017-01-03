Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Racecar Gets Reviewed in Spain, a Disappointment

When Lamborghini designed the Huracan, the Raging Bull went a tad soft, packing a little bit of an understatement aura inside the Gallardo
's successor. To be more precise, the full potential of the Huracan was meant to be partially uncorked, with one of the steps in the process being the introduction of the Huracan GT3 racecar.
The GT3 incarnation of the V10 supercar might not seem like a step ahead in terms of the output figures, since it sees the output of the V10 dropping from 610 hp to 505 ponies (more on that below). Nevertheless, when it comes to the driving experience, the track beast is on a whole new level compared to the road-legal Huracan
.
We've seen the GT3-labeled Huracan flying from one vibrator to another with pro drivers onboard, but the best way to highlight the differences between this and the street car should involve a review.
And that is precisely what we want to show you today, with the Huracan GT3 having been driven on the Valencia circuit in Spain. Auto Express put Steve Sutcliffe behind the non-circular steering wheel of the racecar.
Due to the air restrictor imposed by the FIA regulations, the 5.2-liter V10 occupying the middle section of the Huracan GT3, the Sant'Agata Bolognese
machine comes with the output mentioned above. The weight reduction process used by the racer, which involved a rear-wheel-drive layout, sees the scale footprint of the supercar dropping from 1,422 kg (3,135 lbs) to 1,239 kg (2,731 lbs), so the lesser muscle mass shouldn't be an issue.
The list of aces up the GT3 car's (cylinder) sleeve also includes a hefty downforce jump, while the ten-stage traction control means the British journo doesn't end up spinning on the soaking wet track that hosted the review.
Alas, we'll have to label this Huracan GT3 stint as a disappointment, and it all has to do with the manner in which the video was edited, as you'll get to find out behind the "play" button below.