Lamborghini Gallardo Driver Goes Tubing Behind an Aventador, Things Turn Nasty

12 Jan 2017, 11:18 UTC ·
Here's a little riddle for all you adrenaline junkies out there: what does a Lamborghini-driving YouTuber do when he gets bored? He goes tubing behind another Lambo, of course.
At least this is what happened during a Lamborghini "rally" that recently took place in Utah. You know, the state that accommodates at least two of the most famous Lamborghini-owning YouTubers out there, namely The Exotic Revolution (the man behind the channel is called Chris) and The Stradman (his real name is James).

Last time we talked about Chris, we referred to him as the good guy Lamborghini driver who helped a homeless man get a job in a heart-warming video tale involving the Aventador Roadster Pirelli Edition we see in this clip.

As for James, you might know him as the guy who put a roof box on top of his Gallardo. The aftermarket piece might have split opinions like nothing else (roof boxes on supercars are actually a trend these days), but we'll get to see the thing being put to serious hauling work in the pieces of footage below.

We added two clips below - the first offers a summary of the tubing adventure, which wasn't nearly as cozy as it might've seen at first. As for the second video, this demonstrates while we used the "rally" label. To be more precise, the towing-sliding stunt was just a part of the ride, which involved four Sant'Agata Bolognese machines getting it on in the snow, donuts and all.

Now, before inviting you to dip into the giggle potential of this Raging Bull-augmented winter wonderland, we have to remind you not to try this at home. Or in your car, for that matter. It's not that we're worried about stuff such as using the active wing of an Aventador to pull a tube. The aero element is designed to whitstand serious downforce values, but the human riding on top of that tube might just be more fragile.



