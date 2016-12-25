autoevolution

Lamborghini Celebrates 50 Years of the Miura at a Cattle Ranch in Spain

 
The Lamborghini Miura made its debut in 1966. If it weren’t for a handful of engineers and designers who spent their after-work hours to develop what eventually became the Miura, the industry’s first-ever mid-engine production car for the road would have never happened. On that note, the sexiest Lambo from the 1960s wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for a ranch.
Known as the Ganaderia Miura and located in the vicinity of Lora del Rio, Spain, the bull farm was born from the ambitions of one man: Don Eduardo Miura Fernandez. Notice any similarity with Lamborghini? Indeed, the Italian automaker also started life as the idea of a man, as in a vengeful Ferruccio.

To celebrate five decades since the Miura grabbed the public’s attention by the scruff of the neck at the Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini decided to take the original supercar back to the roots of its name. And so, a Miura SV that usually resides in the museum at Sant’Agata Bolognese made the journey from Madrid to the bull breeding farm, together with six other Lamborghinis.

Can you imagine that? Six brightly-colored supercars roaming the streets of Spain for the better part of 600 kilometers (373 miles)? I bet the driver of the Miura SV had a blast, as did the drivers of the Huracans and Aventadors. The loudest convoy of them all somehow reached its destination, almost 175 years after Don Eduardo established the iconic Ganaderia Miura.

It should be noted that Murcielago, a famous fighting bull that gave its name to a V12-powered Lamborghini model, is also of the Miura breed. The animal survived 24 lance jabs in a fight that took place in 1879. Then there’s Reventon, a Miura bull that fought so passionately it killed a bullfighter in 1943. Islero, similarly to Reventon, is also remembered for killing a man.

So there you have it. Now you know what’s in a name that sends shivers down the spine of gearheads and bullfighting enthusiasts.

